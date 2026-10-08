Delyan Peevski: Demerdzhiev is just a liar

Minister Demerdzhiev was completely insolvent, he did not show anything. He is just a liar! This was stated to journalists in parliament by the chairman of the parliamentary group of the MRF Delyan Peevski after the hearing of the Minister of Interior on the topic of public procurement for guardrails and the deputy's flights.

„We found out that there are invoices between two companies that do not concern me in any way. "36 invoices for 36 flights were not shown," Peevski said.

The leader of the MRF said he was glad that today the fiasco of Ivan Demerdzhiev is over.

„A complete fiasco for Demerdzhiev. A complete fiasco for not being a lawyer for the „Pimk“ group, he added.

Peevski was categorical that the data presented by the minister were: „Lies, lies, lies!“.