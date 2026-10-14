"Lukoil": No crude oil supplies have been refused

There have been no refused crude oil supplies for “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas“, and the provision of raw material allows for production planning. This was stated by “Lukoil“ against the backdrop of the tension surrounding shipping in the Black Sea.

“There have been no refused oil supplies at the moment. The situation is being monitored continuously“, Evgeni Simeonov, special commercial manager of “Lukoil“ companies in Bulgaria, told BNT. According to him, the deliveries have been agreed until the beginning of December, so that the refinery can continue to process oil and produce gasoline and diesel in sufficient quantities.

The company also indicated that the stocks of diesel fuel are sufficient and currently there are no grounds for concerns about the supply of the domestic market. “Production and logistics processes are managed under strict control“, “Lukoil“ told FOCUS.

Stocks cover the work until December

Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated before the National Assembly that “Lukoil“ is provided with raw materials until mid-December. He pointed out that there are 140,000 tons of oil in the storage facility, and another 420,000 tons must be unloaded from three tankers located in Bulgarian territorial waters.

According to Radev, the prices and insurance for these cargoes have already been agreed. “There are enough stocks in “Lukoil“ and there is no room for panic“, said the Prime Minister.

The statements come after a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea, which have raised concerns about the security of transport routes and the costs of supplies. According to “Lukoil“, there is currently no interruption or refusal of supplies to the refinery in Burgas.

Sources: focus-news.net, bntnews.bg, business.dir.bg