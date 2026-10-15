Magdalena Lazarova was elected Acting Prosecutor General

The Plenum of the Supreme Judicial Council elected Deputy Prosecutor General Magdalena Lazarova as Acting Prosecutor General. The decision was adopted with 17 votes "for" and 2 "against", Nova TV reports. She will take office on October 23 and will hold the position for a period of six months, replacing the current acting prosecutor Vanya Stefanova.

Magdalena Lazarova has many years of professional experience in the judicial system. Her career began in 1998, when she was appointed as a junior prosecutor in the District Prosecutor's Office in Blagoevgrad. Later, she worked as a prosecutor in the district and county prosecutor's offices in the city, and in 2011 she became a deputy appellate prosecutor in Sofia.

In the period from 2012 to 2017, Lazarova was a member of the Supreme Judicial Council, elected by the National Assembly. After the end of her mandate, she became a judge in the Specialized Criminal Court of Appeal, and subsequently worked at the Court of Appeal in Sofia.

On April 30, 2025, the Prosecutorial College of the SJC elected her as Deputy Prosecutor General. She took office on May 12 of the same year.

Magdalena Lazarova has a Master of Laws, having obtained her degree in 1996.