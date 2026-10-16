Deputies discuss changes to the Railway Act

The National Assembly is considering the changes to the Railway Transport Act at the second reading. The bill provides for the Executive Agency “Railway Administration“ to be designated as the registering authority, and the registration of railway vehicles to be transferred to the centralized European register.

The draft was submitted by the Council of Ministers on September 1, 2026 and was adopted in the first vote on September 24. The Committee on Transport and Communications supported it with 17 votes “for“, no votes “against“ and “abstain“.

The changes also update the national rules on the rights and obligations of passengers using rail transport. The bill is listed as the first item on the parliamentary agenda.

„Second vote on the Bill amending and supplementing the Railway Transport Act“

This is included in the National Assembly's work program.

Four ministers under parliamentary scrutiny

A parliamentary scrutiny will also be held in the plenary hall with the participation of four ministers. Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov will answer questions about the participation of the Turkish military history orchestra in the celebrations of Bulgaria's independence in Veliko Tarnovo, about the series of bomb threats in public buildings and about the country's participation in the European Defense Industry Program.

Minister of Education and Science Georgi Valchev will be asked about the creation of a school network with extended mathematics studies in Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna. Among the questions to him are also the readiness for the heating season in educational institutions in the Silistra region and the work of the interdepartmental group in connection with the protests at the National Academy of Theater and Film Arts.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov and the Minister of Environment and Water Rositsa Karamfilova will also answer the questions of the deputies.

Sources: bnrnews.bg