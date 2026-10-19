Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán is coming to Bulgaria

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Anita Orbán will be on an official visit to Bulgaria on October 19. In Sofia, she will hold talks with her Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the topics of the meeting will include bilateral cooperation, as well as current issues on the European and international agenda.

Exhibition on the „Lajos Kossuth“ house-museum

„Among the highlights of the discussions will be issues in the field of bilateral cooperation, current issues on the European and international agenda“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

After the talks, Anita Orbán and Velislava Petrova will open an exhibition dedicated to the history of the „Lajos Kossuth“ house-museum in Shumen. The ceremony is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BGNES reported.

The event is included in the program on the occasion of the Bulgarian-Hungarian Friendship Day, which is celebrated on October 19. This year marks ten years since the date was announced as a day of friendship between the two countries.

During the visit, the two ministers will lay wreaths in front of the memorial plaque of St. Ivan Rilski in the Basilica of “Hagia Sophia“. This is the last of the announced highlights in the official program of the visit.

Sources: bgnes.bg, dariknews.bg, eurocom.bg