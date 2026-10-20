Serious accident between a truck and a bus near Pazardzhik, both drivers died

A serious accident occurred last night, around 9:40 p.m., on the Pazardzhik - Plovdiv road, shortly after the junction for the village of Govedare.

The accident was between a bus and a truck with a semi-trailer.

The two drivers died on the spot, the Pazardzhik police reported.

No injuries, the bus was empty.

Teams from the Traffic Police, Pazardzhik Regional Police Department, the Fire Department from Pazardzhik, Stamboliyski and Plovdiv, and Emergency Services were immediately dispatched to the scene of the incident.

The road is still closed in the section between Stamboliyski and Malo Konare, inspections are being carried out, so there are organized detour routes.