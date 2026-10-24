Double vote in Malorad: electing mayor and president

The residents of the Vratsa village of Malorad will vote simultaneously for president and mayor in the second round. The two elections will be held independently of each other, with voters exercising their right to vote in separate sections. BNT reports that the same organization will also be in place in the villages of Rudnik and Yavorovo.

The runoff in Malorad came about after none of the five candidates for mayor received the required majority in the first round last Sunday. Thus, the second round of the partial local vote coincides with the presidential elections on October 25.

227 machines have been distributed in the region

227 machines have arrived in Vratsa for the presidential vote. According to the schedule, they have already been distributed to the municipalities in the region.

So far, the Vratsa Regional Election Commission has made about 240 changes to members of section election commissions and people in leadership positions. The changes were made before election day, when the organization in Malorad will have to ensure the parallel holding of two independent elections.

Malorad is among the settlements associated with election violations in the past. This time, the vote for president and mayor will be divided between separate sections so that voters can vote separately for the two positions.

Sources: bntnews.bg