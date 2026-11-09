Protest covers Finance Ministry over dispute about second-pillar pensions

The entrance to the Ministry of Finance was covered with posters reading “Ministry of Lies” and printouts of technical data from electronic files. The action was organized by the youth organization “Young Bulgaria” and is linked to the dispute surrounding the ministry’s correspondence with the European Commission regarding the second pension pillar. Photos from the demonstration were published by Ivaylo Mirchev.

The dispute concerns two versions of the same letter

“This is how the Ministry of Lies (Finance) greeted the morning. And Galab Donev still has not signed the third letter–his resignation,” Mirchev wrote.

At the heart of the political tensions are claims by “Yes, Bulgaria” that two different versions of an official letter to the European institutions were prepared at the Ministry of Finance. According to the political formation, the two documents bear the same outgoing number and are dated November 2, 2026.

One of the versions referred to by “Yes, Bulgaria” reportedly provided for the temporary redirection of part of personal social security contributions for second-pillar pensions from private pension funds to the National Social Security Institute. Critics of the ministry claim that such a measure could be used to limit the budget deficit by drawing on funds from individual pension accounts.

It was precisely because of these claims that the protesters placed printouts of the files’ metadata on the building. They are intended to support the assertion that the documents differ in both content and technical information.

Ministry denies changes to the pension model

The Ministry of Finance categorically denies that it is preparing changes to the current pension model. The ministry says that the official version of the letter sent to the European Commission contains no proposal to redirect social security contributions, and that claims of a planned reform of the second pension pillar are false.

The case also prompted reactions from the parliamentary opposition. Representatives of opposition parties accuse those in power of manipulating official documents and attempting to encroach on citizens’ personal pension savings. At present, the regulatory framework for supplementary mandatory pension insurance has not been changed.

Sources: dunavmost.com