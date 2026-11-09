Over 6 hours of waiting for a flight from Plovdiv to Milan

Passengers have been waiting for more than six hours at Plovdiv Airport for a flight to Milan, which was supposed to depart at 3:15 p.m. According to one of the passengers, the delay was caused by a technical problem with the aircraft of a low-cost airline.

The passengers have been left waiting in an airport hall. They say the conditions are unpleasant, and some of those present are smoking inside the room. Some of those waiting say they feel “like prisoners”.

Due to the prolonged delay, a report was filed with the emergency number 112. The passengers insist on receiving information about when they will actually be able to depart.

The BNT report did not specify a confirmed new departure time for the flight.

Sources: bntnews.bg