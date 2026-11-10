Nearly 45 Illegal Dumps Discovered in Haskovo and Kardzhali

Nearly 45 unauthorized dumps were identified in October alone in the regions of Haskovo and Kardzhali. Some of the sites have already been issued orders and sanctions, but the illegal dumping of waste remains a persistent problem.

According to Tonka Atanasova, director of the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water – Haskovo, the dumps are the result of human activity and often reappear just days after being cleaned up.

Municipalities Are Responsible for the Cleanup

Responsibility for unauthorized dumps along municipal roads and on municipal land lies with the municipal authorities. Mayors and municipal bodies must organize the collection, recovery and transportation of waste to designated regulated sites.

“The sanctions are not small,” said Tonka Atanasova.

During the live broadcast, she said that the Ministry of Environment and Water had created a map of unauthorized dumps. According to her, it also shows sites that have been cleaned up over the years but have once again turned into illegal dumps.

Mayors Also Face Fines

The statement referred to sanctions ranging from 150 to 500 euros, as well as a range of 700 to 2,000 euros. Mayors who fail to fulfill their obligations face fines of between 1,500 and 5,000 euros.

No specific cleanup deadlines have been announced for the individual sites in the Haskovo and Kardzhali regions. After the cleanup, the municipalities must organize the transportation of the waste to regulated sites, while oversight includes orders and sanctions in cases of violations.