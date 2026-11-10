Yambol Governor: More than 10 dead in two pile-ups on the Trakia Motorway

More than 10 people have died in two pile-ups near Yambol on the Trakia Motorway, Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said. Around 50 vehicles were involved in the collisions.

Eleven injured people have been admitted to the regional hospital in Yambol, most of them in serious condition. The deputy director of the medical facility, Dr Valentin Valchev, said that seven of the injured had multiple traumas, while three had fractures of their limbs. The condition of the others is being assessed.

„More than 10 people have died in the two pile-ups near Yambol,“ Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov said.

An ambulance arrives at the scene of the incidents every 2–3 minutes. A queue of vehicles has formed between the 288th kilometre and the Kabile road junction.

Eight of the injured will be transported to the hospital in Sliven. According to BTA, seven of them have injuries to their limbs and chest, while the eighth is in very serious condition with a traumatic brain injury, Sliven Regional Governor Mihail Kasherov said.

Dr Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital has declared full readiness to receive the injured. Operations at the medical facility have been temporarily suspended to ensure the necessary medical teams and resources for providing emergency care.

Two collisions in opposite directions

The first crash occurred shortly after 07:00 near the 289th kilometre in the direction of Burgas. Several vehicles were involved in a chain collision. Shortly afterwards, another incident occurred in the area, this time in the lane towards Sofia.