How and which segments of real estate will the introduction of the euro change

Bulgaria is now the 21st member of the eurozone. The question everyone is asking is how this will affect the real estate market. In fact, 20 years ago, the offer prices of properties in our country were in euros. Most mortgage loans too. Eurointegration in terms of currency changes not so much prices as the opportunities for foreign investors to enter the Bulgarian real estate market more easily. For entrepreneurs, the introduction of the euro is an opportunity for increased investment flows, reduced credit risk and expanded access to capital.

Strong investment signal to the markets

In anticipation of the euro, international rating agencies have raised the country's credit rating. In July 2025, S&P and Fitch upgraded the rating to BBB+ with a stable outlook, and Scope placed Bulgaria in the A range. The improved risk profile was also reflected in better conditions for external financing — in the summer of 2025, the government placed bonds for 3.2 billion EUR with oversubscription.

The Eurozone and the effect on real estate

In its analysis on the topic, the consulting company Colliers emphasizes that commercial real estate (CRE) is among the biggest potential beneficiaries. The introduction of the euro reduces transaction costs, currency risk and bank reserves, which lowers the cost of capital and expands the investor base.

In the first nine months of 2025, international investors already occupied 37% of CRE transactions in Bulgaria — a significant increase compared to previous years. Synchronization with European capital markets is expected to stimulate the construction of high-end office, logistics and ESG-certified assets, placing Sofia more prominently on the map of regional investment centers.

Public attitudes and politics

Despite the economic arguments, the euro remains a topic with divided public opinion. According to a Eurobarometer in June 2025, 53% of Bulgarians oppose the introduction, but the government introduced price controls for one year to prevent price “rounding“. At the end of the year, a political crisis caused the resignation of the cabinet, but the process of euro adoption did not slow down.

Long-term perspective

Joining the Eurozone is not just a technical act, but a structural integration into the core of the European economic architecture. Lower interest rates, more capital, less volatility and greater investment attractiveness - all these aspects put Bulgaria in a better position to catch up with average European incomes over the next decade.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be found at imot.bg