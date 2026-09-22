A man from Vratsa shot himself with a homemade rifle

Doctors are fighting for the life of a 63-year-old man from the Vratsa village of Sinyo Bardo, who shot himself in the temple. The bloody drama took place on Monday, and the incident was reported to the emergency number 112 by a 57-year-old woman from Vratsa.

She told the officers on duty that an acquaintance of hers from Sinyo Bardo had contacted her to tell her about what had happened. He found their 63-year-old fellow villager in the yard of his house in a helpless state, with a gunshot wound to the right temple, but still alive.

Teams from the Roman regional police department and the emergency medical assistance branch were immediately sent to the scene of the incident. The victim was stabilized by medics and was urgently transported by specialized transport to the intensive care unit in Vratsa.

During the subsequent search in the yard of the property, forensic experts discovered and seized the weapon used. The man fired with a modified pneumatic rifle of an unknown make and model. 13 cartridges without any factory markings were also found near the weapon. The seizure of the modified weapon suggests that it was illegally modified to fire live ammunition, writes "24 hours".

The Roman police have already initiated pre-trial proceedings in the case. Investigators are working on several versions of the incident, the main ones being a suicide attempt or an accident while handling the dangerous homemade weapon. Ballistic and forensic examinations are pending.