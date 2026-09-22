Man detained for beating his father in Razgrad

A 43-year-old man has been detained for committing domestic violence against his 75-year-old father in the village of Huma in the Samuel region, the police announced.

The signal was received at around 5 p.m. on September 21 at the Isperih District Office. The mayor of the village reported that the elderly man had been beaten by his son.

As a result of the beating, the 75-year-old man suffered pain and physical injuries.

The perpetrator was detained in the Isperih District Office building. The victim was provided with information about his rights under the Protection from Domestic Violence Act.

The case is being investigated under Art. 131, para. 1, item 5A of the Criminal Code.