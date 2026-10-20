4 million Turkish liras seized at Malko Tarnovo

Customs officers seized 4 million undeclared Turkish liras at the Malko Tarnovo border checkpoint. The money was found in plastic bags placed in a suitcase with personal luggage of a passenger in a minibus arriving from Turkey.

The passenger did not present documents on the origin of the funds and did not give convincing explanations for them. The amount was seized, and an act of violation of currency legislation was drawn up in the case.

„The passenger did not give convincing explanations on the origin of the money, nor did he present documents for them. The amount was seized. An act of violation of currency law was drawn up. In such a case, a fine is imposed, the minimum amount of which is one fifth of the value of the undeclared currency, said Katya Kutsarova, chief expert at the “Customs“ Agency.

An administrative criminal proceeding has been initiated in the case. The amount of the possible sanction will be determined according to the value of the undeclared currency, with the minimum fine being one fifth of it.

The “Customs“ Agency announced that since the beginning of the year they have detained undeclared currency worth about 3 million euros. The “Malko Tarnovo“ case is the largest established so far at the point in terms of undeclared Turkish lira.

Violations in the transfer of undeclared money have also been established at other border crossings, including “Lesovo“ and “Captain Andreevo“. According to customs officials, currency is often hidden in personal luggage, shoes and shopping bags. Specially made caches have also been discovered in freight transport.