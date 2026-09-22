Andrea Bocelli at 68: the boy from Tuscany who turned his voice into a global phenomenon

On September 22, 1958, in Lajatico, a small Tuscan town near Pisa, a boy was born who would one day become one of the most recognizable voices in the world.

Today this boy is 68 years old.

His name is Andrea Bocelli.

However, his story is not just a story about a world-famous tenor. It is the story of a man who managed to combine opera, classical music and pop to reach an audience that far exceeds the traditional opera world.

The path to the world stage began much more modestly.

At the piano since the age of six

Bocelli began studying piano at the age of only six. Later, he also studied flute and saxophone, but gradually realized that his voice would be his true instrument.

Even as a child, he showed a strong interest in opera and music. In 1970, he won his first singing competition, where he performed "O sole mio."

Years of study, work and searching for his own path followed.

The curious thing is that before becoming a world star, Bocelli studied law at the University of Pisa.

And he didn't just study.

He graduated.

To support himself during his student years, he played piano in bars.

Thus, the future world-famous tenor spent part of his youth between law textbooks and the piano in small Italian establishments.

Meeting Franco Corelli

One of the most important people in his early career was the legendary Italian tenor Franco Corelli.

Bocelli studied with him and developed his vocal technique, which would later become the basis of his characteristic style.

But the big breakthrough was still to come.

It came in 1994.

San Remo changes everything

In 1994, Bocelli participated in the San Remo Festival and won the category for new artists with the song “Il mare calmo della sera“.

This turned out to be a decisive moment.

The Italian public started talking about him, and his career took off at a tremendous speed.

In the same year, he also made his operatic debut in Verdi's “Macbeth“ as Macduff. Just months later, he was invited to sing “Adeste Fideles“ in the Vatican in front of the Pope.

Thus, within a year, Bocelli managed to attract the attention of both the pop audience and the world of opera.

The voice that crossed the boundaries of opera

Bocelli never remains just an opera singer.

This is one of the reasons he reaches an audience that otherwise rarely listens to opera.

He records classical arias, but at the same time works with some of the biggest names in pop music. He has sung with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Josh Groban and many other artists.

His 2018 album “Sì“ became a huge international success. It reached number one on the album charts in the UK and the US – a remarkable achievement for an Italian performer.

This is indicative of the Bocelli phenomenon.

He manages to make opera closer to people who have never set foot in an opera house.

„Con te partirò“ and the song that went around the world

Among the most recognizable songs associated with his name is „Con te partirò“.

The song gradually became an international hit, and the version „Time to Say Goodbye“, performed with British singer Sarah Brightman, made Bocelli known to an even wider audience.

This was the moment when his voice finally went beyond the borders of Italy.

From that moment on, he began to sing on the world's biggest stages.

From the opera to the biggest events

Over the years, Bocelli has sung for presidents, popes and heads of state, and has also participated in international ceremonies and cultural events.

In 2010, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contribution to the music.

But regardless of the scale of the stage, at the core there is always the same thing - the voice.

Music as a personal cause

Bocelli uses his fame outside the music scene.

In 2011, he founded the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, which supports people and communities in need.

This is part of another side of his public image - a musician who also uses his popularity for charity initiatives.

In recent years, Bocelli has continued to perform around the world and record new music.

68 years old and a voice that never stops

At 68, Andrea Bocelli is still active on stage.

And perhaps the most curious thing about his story is that behind the world star stands a man who started in a small Tuscan town, studied law, played in bars and dreamed of making music his profession.

Today, his voice is recognized by millions of people.

He sings opera, pop, classical and songs that have turned entire stadiums into huge concert halls.

And when you hear the first notes of “Con te partir”, it's hard to imagine that behind this global phenomenon was once a boy from Lazio who simply loved music.

Today Andrea Bocelli celebrates his 68th birthday. And his story shows that sometimes a voice can truly transcend borders of countries, genres and generations.