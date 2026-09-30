Slipknot Announces 2027 Stadium Tour

Slipknot have announced their 2027 stadium tour, dubbed the (sic)est Stadium Tour. The band will kick off the tour on July 3 at London's Wembley Stadium, before continuing on to North and Latin America. The UK show will be the only European show on the announced schedule.

The London show will feature Marilyn Manson, Lorna Shore and Hatebreed. Tickets go on sale on October 2 at 10:00 a.m. local time, and pre-sale is now live. Live Nation is presenting the tour as a production with “a new set, new staging and a setlist spanning the band's entire career“.

Concerts in the United States and Canada

The North American leg begins on July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. This is followed by Citi Field in Queens on July 18, Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal on July 21 and Rogers Stadium in Toronto on July 23.

The schedule continues with Soldier Field in Chicago on July 25, Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey on July 28 and Fenway Park in Boston on July 31. In August, Slipknot will visit FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Daikin Park in Houston, Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Golden Gate Park in San Francisco and Chase Field in Phoenix.

Bring Me The Horizon has been announced as the direct support act for the North American dates. Acid Bath, Lamb of God, Motionless in White, Lorna Shore, Kublai Khan TX, Polyphia, Loathe and Vended will also perform on separate nights.

Five shows in South America

The South American leg begins on September 4 in São Paulo. Performances in Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima and Bogota follow. The schedule published in Bulgaria lists the Buenos Aires concert for September 8, while Slipknot's official VIP list shows September 9. The remaining dates are September 12 in Santiago, September 14 in Lima and September 16 in Bogota.

According to the announced program, the band will perform a total of 18 stadium concerts between July 3 and September 16, 2027. The tour will be Slipknot's first large-scale tour, in which the new concert production will be presented sequentially on three continents.

Sources: Louder Sound, Far Out Magazine