The actress and singer who will recreate the image of Rachel Maron in “The Bodyguard“ talks about the challenge of performing Whitney Houston's songs and the emotional power of the story

Whitney Houston will come to life again on stage in Sofia – through the voice, music and image of Rachel Maron. Actress and singer Sidoni Smith, who takes on the iconic role from “The Bodyguard“, talks candidly about the challenge of performing the songs of one of the greatest singers of all time, about the person behind the star image and the emotions that await the Bulgarian audience.

“I'm not trying to be Whitney, but to remember that we both share the same role. Rachel is what connects us“, says Sidoni Smith.

She has already played Rachel in the German production of “The Bodyguard“ for about three years. Now the role is coming back to her again – this time in her native language.

And behind the glitter, sequins and spotlights, Sidoni discovers a different Rachel – a woman who is a mother, a sister, falls in love, is afraid and seeks security.

In front of the Bulgarian audience, she will also sing some of Whitney Houston's most beloved songs – among them “Queen of the Night“, “One Moment in Time“, “The Greatest Love of All“ and, of course, the eternal “I Will Always Love You“.

The following is the entire interview with Sidonie Smith – about Whitney Houston, Rachel Maron, love, the stage and that one moment that theater can never repeat in the same way.

- Sidonie, what is the biggest challenge when you take on the role of Rachel Maron – the character who became an iconic figure through Whitney Houston?

- I try to constantly remind myself that I'm playing Rachel Maron, not Whitney Houston. Whitney's presence is so strong that it would be easy to feel overwhelmed by the comparisons. My approach has always been not to try to be Whitney, but to remember that we both share the same role. Rachel is what connects us.

It's hard when you're talking about someone who had such a profound impact and who is no longer with us.

I go back to the script and look for the woman behind Rachel's public image - a mother, a sister, someone who falls in love and can be vulnerable. And then, of course, there are the fourteen songs that I have to perform while telling this whole emotional story every night.

I was in the German production of “The Bodyguard“ for about three years and now this role has come back to me. I am happy to play Rachel in my native language.

- Which Whitney Houston song is closest to you personally and which is the most difficult emotionally?

“One Moment in Time“ is closest to me personally. I remember watching “The Bodyguard“ from the audience and dreaming that one day I could play Rachel. So the fact that I am performing it now means a lot to me.

It is a song for dreamers. We have all dreamed of something and been close to achieving it. That's why I love her so much. The words are beautiful. When you see the set and the costumes, you'll realize that they're impressive too.

Emotionally, "The Greatest Love of All" is probably the hardest. Its message - to look at yourself and accept the person you are - feels very personal to me.

- Were you afraid to do "I Will Always Love You"?

- It's definitely a challenging song. It's especially difficult because it comes at the very end - after I've already sung thirteen other songs and experienced Rachel's entire story.

Every night I have to think about this whole journey, not just the final song. From "Queen of the Night" at the beginning to "I Will Always Love You" there are so many emotional highs and lows.

- What did you discover about Whitney Houston while building the character of Rachael Maron?

I would be careful if I said that playing Rachel taught me anything about Whitney herself - they are different personalities.

What I discovered through Rachel is how much tenderness can exist behind a strong and domineering public image. She may seem tough at first, but she is actually a loving mother and sister, a woman who wants to feel safe enough to let someone close to her.

Rachael is insecure like everyone else, and that is what makes her so human. She's a star to the core, but when the makeup, feathers, and sequins are taken off, she's just trying to find herself.

And that can be a very lonely place. You can be successful and still feel like something's missing. Away from the spotlight, we see Rachel's anxieties and vulnerabilities.

- The movie “The Bodyguard“ was released in 1992, but the story continues to resonate with audiences today. What makes this love story and Whitney's music so timeless?

- I think we all want to see love win.

Frank and Rachel live in this glamorous, extraordinary world, but beneath the surface they are just two people trying to reach each other.

And the songs do more than just remind us of the movie - their lyrics become part of Rachel's story on stage. This allows the audience to connect with the music and the characters in their own way.

- If you could spend an hour with Whitney Houston, what would you ask her and what would you tell her?

- Oh, that's a very difficult question!

I would tell her how much I admire the music she created, and that in a way, playing the role of Rachel Maron is my homage to her talent.

- What would you like the audience to take with them to Sofia after the performance?

I hope that for a while they will be able to leave the outside world behind and be truly here, with us.

The theater gives us a common moment – a moment that will never happen again in exactly the same way.

I would like the audience in Sofia to feel the joy of this shared experience and go home a little happier. Come to the performances from October 2 to 4 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in your beautiful capital Sofia! We will be waiting for you!

Interview with Olya AL-AHMEED