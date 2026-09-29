Collection worth £127m to go up for auction in London

Nearly 200 works from the private collection of British businessman and Monsoon founder Peter Simon are to be auctioned in London. The sale is expected to fetch between £86.5m and £126.7m, with the high end at around £127m.

The collection, titled “Monsoon - the Peter Simon Collection”, includes works by Francis Bacon, Piet Mondrian, Joan Miró, Andy Warhol, Alighero Boetti and Bridget Riley. “Christie“ It is described as the most valuable single-owner collection ever offered at auction in London by the auction house.

Two Francis Bacon paintings among the highlights

Among the most expensive works are two Francis Bacon paintings from different periods of his career. “Figure in Motion“, painted in 1978, is estimated at between £14 million and £18 million.

“Study for a Figure“, dated around 1945, has a preliminary estimate of between £4 million and £6 million. The collection also includes lesser-known or rarely exhibited works, alongside works by some of the most recognizable names in modern and contemporary art.

“What is so special is not just the fact that this is the most valuable collection, but the incredible scope of it. That is what makes it so impressive and exciting“, said Christie's head of sales Joseph Braca.

Three auctions in October

The works will be offered in three separate sales. The online auction will run from October 1 to 20, with the evening auction scheduled for October 14 and the day auction taking place on October 15, 2026.

The collection is now on display in a special exhibition at Christie's London galleries, where it can be viewed until October 1. In it, Simon has collected works from modernism to contemporary art.

According to Joseph Braca, the selection is also related to Simon's approach to his business. The bright colors and rich patterns characteristic of Monsoon were among the factors in choosing the works.

Sources: NOVA, Reuters