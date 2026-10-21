Huge Beatles museum opens in Liverpool for charity

Liverpool is preparing a massive new attraction dedicated to the “Beatles“. In 2028, a significantly expanded version of The Beatles Story museum will open in the city center of the birthplace of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

The project is associated with Apple Corps Ltd., the company founded by the “Beatles“ in 1968 and managing the group's business interests and legacy. The new complex will be located on the site of the former St Johns Market, opposite Liverpool Lime Street station, and will occupy nearly 9,300 square meters. The space will be more than four times the size of the current The Beatles Story at the Royal Albert Dock.

The exhibition will trace the story of the four musicians from their childhood in Liverpool and early gigs in Hamburg to Beatlemania and their transformation into one of the most influential groups in the history of popular music.

Original artefacts, archival materials and modern technology are planned, as well as reconstructions of key locations from the history of the “Beatles“. Among them are Liverpool's Cavern Club, Abbey Road Studios in London and Shea Stadium in New York, where the group gave one of their most famous concerts in 1965.

Part of the project will also cover St Johns Beacon. The tower will feature a space inspired by the Yellow Submarine, and visitors will be able to view the Liverpool skyline through visual elements related to the song and the famous 1968 animated film.

The opening in 2028 will coincide with an expected new wave of interest in the “Beatles“. Four interconnected biopics by “Oscar“ winner Sam Mendes, each told from the perspective of a different member of the group, are scheduled for release in April of that year.

Harris Dickinson will play John Lennon, Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney, Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison, and Barry Keoghan will play Ringo Starr. The project has been created with the support of Apple Corps, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and the families of Lennon and Harrison.

The two surviving members of the “Beatles“ have already welcomed the plans for the new attraction. McCartney stressed the inextricable link between the group and their hometown, saying “without Liverpool there would be no “Beatles“, while Ringo Starr described the city as a place that has always been the home of music.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales for the new complex will be donated to a charity that will support the next generation of musicians and artists in Liverpool.