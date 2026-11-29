Bulgarian art director Patso Dimitrov has received his first nomination for the Grammy Awards. He is among the nominees in the Best Recording Package category for his work on God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops by American hip-hop artist Rapsody.

Dimitrov has been nominated alongside American art director Darin Michelle Gilliam. Their names are listed as the creators of the album’s visual design, BTA reported.

Rapsody’s album has two nominations

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops has also been nominated in the Best Rap Album category. Rapsody’s competitors include DILLIGENCE II by Busta Rhymes and J Dilla, AM I THE DRAMA? by Cardi B, OCTANE by Don Toliver, everything is a lot. by Wale and BULLY - DELUXE by Ye.

Also nominated in the Best Recording Package category are the teams behind Sad And Beautiful World by Mavis Staples, This Mirror Weighs a Ton by Interpol, West End Girl by Lily Allen and What Happened To The Streets? by 21 Savage.

From Pazardzhik to the global music scene

Patso Dimitrov was born and raised in Pazardzhik. He left Bulgaria at the age of 16 and later built a career as a graphic designer and art director. He has worked on projects for the NBA and Puma, while his interest in music’s visual culture also led him to design album covers.

In an interview with Idea Generation, Dimitrov discusses the beginning of his professional career: “I downloaded Photoshop as a joke because I wanted to have a nice wallpaper on my computer.” According to him, a later meeting with designer Virgil Abloh encouraged him to publish his work online and seek opportunities beyond the traditional portfolio.

His first work on a music cover was associated with J. Cole. Among his earlier projects are visual concepts that combine hip-hop, basketball and retro aesthetics.

The ceremony will take place in February 2027

The 69th Grammy Awards will be presented on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles. It will then become clear whether the Bulgarian art director will win the award for Best Recording Package.

Bulgarian singer Dara, who entered the song “Bangaranga” in four categories, did not receive a nomination. She was submitted for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Solo Performance.