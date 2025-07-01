Unbelievable: Debbie Harry from Blondie turns 80! (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

Deborah Harry - the legendary frontwoman of the unique band Blondie, who combined rock, punk, pop and new wave in the late 70s, turns 80 today, July 1st!

With her unique voice, confident style and magnetic stage presence, born on the first day of July 1945 in Miami, Debbie Harry wasn't just the face of Blondie - she was their heart and soul.

Debbie led the group from small clubbing to superstardom with a string of genre-defining hits that still stand tall today.

„Heart of Glass“, „Call Me“, „Rapture“, „The Tide Is High“ and „One Way or Another“ became anthems for a generation that didn't want to be limited.

Debi wasn't afraid to experiment. She helped bring rap into the mainstream with “Rapture“, long before it became trendy. She embraced disco and punk with equal passion. And she did it all with a cool, commanding confidence that made her a role model for artists of all kinds.

In addition to “Blondie“, Debbie Harry enjoyed a remarkable solo career, starred in films, and remains an influential figure in pop culture, paving the way for women in rock that is still followed today.

She began appearing in Amos Poe films, such as The Stranger, before landing her first leading role in the neo-noir film Union City (1980). She then starred opposite James Woods in David Cronenberg's horror film Videodrome (1983) and had a supporting role in Forever, Lulu (1987). She gained further attention for her role as Velma von Tussell in John Waters' satirical dance film Hairspray (1988).



During the 1990s, Harry occasionally appeared in independent films, including two films directed by James Mangold: Heavy (1995) and Cop Land (1997). In the 2000s, Harry continued to appear in supporting roles in independent films, with roles in Deuces Wild, Spun (both 2002), and My Life Without Me (2003). In 2008, she appeared in a minor role in “Elegy“.



In addition to appearing in feature films, Debbie Harry appeared in several television series, including Tales from the Darkside (1987), The Adventures of Pete & Pete (1992), the animated series Phantom 2040 (1994-1995) and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch (1996).

Today she is still as bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing as ever.