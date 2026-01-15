Rapper A$AP Rocky has admitted that his mom encouraged him to date singer Rihanna. He shared this in an interview with NYT Popcast.

„My mom would say things like, „I know you like the girl you're with... But I want you to be with Riri. "I'm telling you, she's the real deal," the musician, whose real name is Rakim Athelstone Meyers, recalls.

A$AP Rocky emphasized that his mother always "knows best."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky began dating in 2020 and have three children together - sons Riot Rose Meyers and Rocky Irish Meyers.

In December, the couple visited an exhibition dressed as superheroes. Rihanna chose a Saint Laurent look inspired by one of the main characters from "Scooby-Doo," while A$AP Rocky wore a blue Chanel Superman sweater. The couple visited the Art Basel fair in Miami.