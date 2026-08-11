Sadness, Escape and Opium: The Tragic Fate of Queen Maria – the First Mistress of the Palace in Balchik

The architectural and park complex “The Palace“ in Balchik remains the most exotic and dreamy jewel on the native Northern Black Sea coast. The history of this place, however, is as romantic as it is filled with political twists, secret societies and a personal fate worthy of a Shakespearean drama.

Who is the Romanian queen Maria?

The woman who created this earthly paradise actually has nothing to do with Romania by blood. Born in 1875 in Kent as Maria Alexandra Victoria of Edinburgh, she is the granddaughter of the legendary British Queen Victoria and the Russian Emperor Alexander II. Affectionately called Missy, she was a princess by birth who married out of political obligation to the Romanian Crown Prince (later King) Ferdinand I of Hohenzollern.

Maria quickly became a favorite of the Romanian people with her strong character, extraordinary beauty and charitable work – during the First World War she worked as a sister of mercy at the front. In her private life, however, she remains deeply unhappy, lonely and misunderstood. This makes her seek solace in art, mysticism and... the coast of Balchik, with which she falls madly in love in 1924.

Escape to the “Silent Nest“: Solitude born of sadness

Historians are unanimous: the construction of the residence in Balchik and the queen's long stays there were a kind of physical, emotional and spiritual escape from the reality that oppresses her. Maria herself calls her palace „The Quiet Nest“ (Tenha Yuva) – a name that clearly conveys her need to hide from the storms of the world.

This shore becomes her „ivory tower“ for several main reasons:

Escape from an unhappy marriage : Her relationship with King Ferdinand I is devoid of love and filled with coldness. In Bucharest she feels suffocated by strict etiquette, while in Balchik she is the absolute master of her microworld.

: Her relationship with King Ferdinand I is devoid of love and filled with coldness. In Bucharest she feels suffocated by strict etiquette, while in Balchik she is the absolute master of her microworld. Escape from her son's political pressure : During the 1930s, her relationship with her firstborn son (King Carol II) deteriorated dramatically. He deliberately isolated her from government and public life, and Balchik became her “voluntary exile“.

: During the 1930s, her relationship with her firstborn son (King Carol II) deteriorated dramatically. He deliberately isolated her from government and public life, and Balchik became her “voluntary exile“. Search for spiritual autonomy: In Balchik she finds peace, accepting the principles of the Baha'i faith, which preaches unity between religions. The construction of a complex in which an Orthodox chapel and a Muslim minaret coexist is her personal rebellion against official church dogmas.

The famous parties with opium, mysticism and cultural evenings

There are many mystical urban legends surrounding Queen Maria's stay on the Bulgarian coast. It is said that she organized lavish cultural evenings that brought together the elite of European bohemia – poets, artists, philosophers and musicians.

According to the secret chronicles and oral traditions of the era, during these gatherings the guests smoked opium from special hookahs to achieve creative inspiration, sensory release and spiritual enlightenment. All this happened while tasting the famous sweet white wine with a honey and almond flavor, produced in the royal vineyards. These bohemian evenings, combined with the scent of thousands of planted roses and the sound of the sea waves under its marble throne, transform the Palace into a symbol of exotic splendor and melancholy.

The Parallel with Sisi: Two Doomed Queens of Liberty

The fate of Queen Mary of Edinburgh is strikingly reminiscent of that of the legendary Austro-Hungarian Empress Elisabeth of Bavaria, better known as Sisi. Both were considered the most beautiful, emancipated and intelligent women of their time in Europe, but both paid a heavy price for the crown.

The similarities in their life paths are striking. Both endured unhappy, loveless marriages, deliberately escaping the stifling atmosphere of their official courts – Sisi left Vienna and her husband Franz Joseph, while Maria fled Bucharest and Ferdinand I. On a personal level, both faced severe family conflicts: the Austrian empress was oppressed by her domineering mother-in-law Archduchess Sofia, while the Romanian queen was isolated and persecuted by her own firstborn son.

The feeling of true freedom for both lay in solitude - Sisi found it in her constant travels by sea and in Hungary, while Maria built her refuge "Silent Nest" on the coast of Balchik. Even their endings were similarly tragic and ridiculous. Empress Sisi was assassinated in a surprise attack in Geneva by an Italian anarchist, and Queen Maria died after an accidental bullet fired during a family scandal. Thus, both remain in history as “free spirits“, who sought salvation from their personal sadness in nature, art and solitude.

The Tragic End of a Queen and Her Heart

The fate of Queen Maria ended in an extremely dramatic way. She spent only a few years in her completed palace before her life was cut short. In July 1938, a quarrel broke out between her sons - Prince Nicholas and King Carol II - at the Sinaia residence in Romania. According to historical accounts, Mary tried to stand between them to break them up, but was shot to death by an unintentional bullet and died on July 18, 1938

Before her death, Maria left an explicit and unusual will: her heart to be removed, placed in a golden casket and buried in her favorite chapel “Stella Maris“ in Balchik. Her wish has been fulfilled, but history is preparing a new twist.

How did Bulgaria regain the pearl of the Northern Black Sea Coast?

In 1913, as a result of the Inter-Allied War, Bulgaria was forced to cede Southern Dobrudja to Romania. Romanian rule over the region lasted 27 years, but everything changed in September 7, 1940 Thanks to the far-sighted diplomacy of Tsar Boris III, the historic Kraiovska spogobba, with which Southern Dobrudja and Balchik returned peacefully to the borders of Bulgaria. With the return of the territory, the casket with the queen's heart was returned to Romania and is today located in Peles Castle.

The transition of the Palace itself into Bulgarian state ownership took a little longer. In 1948, by an interstate agreement, the site was transferred for management, and in August 1961, the Council of Ministers of the People's Republic of Bulgaria approved its official purchase. The final transfer of ownership of the entire terrain and buildings became a reality through a new bilateral agreement in 1970. Today, the complex, together with the famous University Botanical Garden (established in 1955 by Academician Daki Yordanov), is among the One Hundred National Tourist Sites and continues to keep alive the memory of its first melancholic mistress.