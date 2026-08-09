Aqzhan – “Pure Soul” – shown for the first time during a field walk (VIDEO)

The mare Aqzhan of rare isabelline color, daughter of purebred Akhal-Teke horses Gauntly and Tabys, and the favorite of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was captured on video for the first time during a walk in the field, Qazinform News Agency reports.

Videographer Dastan Mukhamedrakhim shared the footage on Instagram, calling Aqzhan “the winged steed of the Great Steppe” and noting the honor of filming the President’s horse.

Aqzhan, whose name means “Pure Soul”, is becoming a cultural symbol of the Great Steppe.

Born in Astana on March 30, 2025, Aqzhan’s coat has an optical effect: fine hairs refract light, creating a satin-like, almost otherworldly shine.

Today, Aqzhan is regarded as a unique cultural phenomenon — admired both for its rarity as a horse and as a symbol close to the people.

Social media users in Kazakhstan actively share photos and comments, strengthening the emotional connection to her image.