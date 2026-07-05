The chilling files: What do we know about serial killers in Bulgaria?

The phenomenon of the “serial killer“ in Bulgaria is not just a plot from Hollywood thrillers, but a real part of the domestic criminal history. For decades, especially during the socialist era, the topic was taboo.

The authorities at the time claimed that such perverted crimes were the product solely of “rotting capitalism“. Behind the curtain of censorship, however, the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office were confronted with perpetrators driven by sexual drives, sadism or a cold-blooded pursuit of financial gain through violence. Today, through analyses by criminologists and declassified archives, we can piece together a detailed puzzle of the darkest figures in Bulgarian history. justice.

The most famous “predators“ in the country's history

The profile of Bulgarian serial killers shows a frightening similarity: seemingly ordinary, quiet and inconspicuous people who lead a double life. Here are the most emblematic cases that have marked the chronicles in our country:

Unsolved cases: Are there “active“ cases?

Officially, there is no confirmed active serial killer in Bulgaria at the moment. However, in the police archives there are so-called “cold cases“ - series of similar disappearances or murders in certain regions since the end of 90s and the beginning of the new century, which remain unsolved. The lack of definitive evidence often leaves open the question of whether there is an unsolved perpetrator behind them who has ceased his activities, is serving a sentence for another crime, or is no longer among the living.

Socrates Kirschweng (The Tesla Killer)

Considered the first officially registered serial killer in our modern history. In the 1930s and 1940s, this short and chubby man lured and killed his relatives and strangers in a particularly cruel way for the purpose of robbery.

Jorot Paveto and his imitators

In 1968, Sofia was paralyzed by fear because of an attacker in the capital's district “Konyovitsa“, who raped women and beat his victims with a pave. The case gave rise to mass psychosis and led to the emergence of imitators in the 1970s, known as “Zhoro Paveto Vtori“ (Georgi Yordanov), who were captured and sentenced to death.

Hristo Georgiev (The Sadist)

A former policeman who in the late 1970s and early 1980s raped and killed young women on the streets of Sofia, using his service history to gain trust.

Nedyalko Dimitrov-The Girl

One of the most productive and ruthless killers in our recent history, found guilty of 5 cold-blooded executions carried out for selfish gain. He served a life sentence without parole until his death in prison.

Stanislav Angelov-Sisi

The Pernik serial killer who executed four people (including his classmates and acquaintances) in the period 2008-2009 for unresolved financial accounts and usury.

Psychological profiles and unsolved mysteries: What remains hidden behind the crimes? The psychological portrait of the Bulgarian serial killer Forensics and psychologists from the Institute of Psychology of the Ministry of Internal Affairs have over the years identified several specific features that distinguish Bulgarian serial killers from classic examples in Western forensics (such as Ted Bundy or Jeffrey Dahmer). Investigation Methodology: How Does the Ministry of Interior Untangle Cases? Before the massive introduction of DNA technologies in Bulgaria, the detection of these crimes relied exclusively on operational work, an agent network and an analytical profile of the victims. Lack of a glamorous facade: Most Bulgarian profiles do not show highly intelligent, charismatic manipulators. They are often marginalized individuals, people with low social status or serious inferiority complexes. Bitual nature of the motives: Covering up a robbery or settling old personal scores is often intertwined with purely sadistic or sexual impulses, which sometimes makes it difficult to initially classify them as “pure“ serial killers. Catalyst of aggression: Almost always in their history there is a difficult childhood, systematic physical abuse by a parent or deep social isolation.

Handwriting Analysis (Modus Operandi): The linking of crime scenes through repeated details (e.g. a specific knot when tying or using the same weapon).

Geographic profiling: Mapping attack zones, which almost always proves that perpetrators operate in a “comfort zone“ – close to home or places they know well from their daily lives.

The Abuser's Mistake: Serial killers in Bulgaria are usually caught when they change their pattern due to a sense of impunity or when they make an impulsive, poorly planned choice of the next victim.

The “Girl“ Case: Chronology of the Most Bloodthirsty Bulgarian Abuser

If in world history figures like Andrei Chikatilo or John Wayne Gacy inspire terror, in Bulgaria the name that embodies uncompromising coolness is Nedyalko Dimitrov – The Girl. His criminal history is among the most thoroughly investigated by the native forensic unit.

The chronology: Dimitrov committed his first proven murder at the beginning of the century. He was finally arrested in 2008 after the brutal execution of a young family in Dimitrovgrad.

Modus operandi: The girl acts as a "freelance" hitman or a small-time hitman. She shoots at point-blank range, in cold blood, leaving no witnesses. During the investigation, he confessed to more than 5 murders committed in different regions of the country, and according to unofficial data, the number is twice as high.

The Finale: Profiled as a complete sociopath without a drop of remorse, Dimitrov receives the most severe punishment under Bulgarian law – life in prison without the right to parole. He died behind bars in 2017 from health complications, taking the secrets of some of his victims to his grave.

Bulgarian Reality vs. FBI Standards

When the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) introduced the definition of a serial killer in the 1970s, they set criteria that were difficult to recognize in the domestic reality.

Primarily sexual sadism, fantasies of complete power and control. Strangers, meeting a specific visual type (e.g. only young women). Long periods of lull (months, years) between crimes.

Unlike American equivalents, who often lead luxurious or perfectly organized double lives, the Bulgarian serial rapist is a product of social decay. He does not seek media fame, does not send letters to the police and rarely has the intellectual capacity to plan his crimes years in advance.

The Legal Paradox: Why is the Term Missing from the Law?

From a legal point of view, if you open the Criminal Code of the Republic of Bulgaria, you will not find the term “serial killer“. Our legislation does not deal with psychological definitions, but with purely legal qualifications.

Instead, individuals with a similar profile are tried under the texts of Article 116 of the Criminal Code. The prosecutor's office accuses them of:

Murder committed under conditions of dangerous recidivism – when the perpetrator has already been in prison for a serious crime.

Premeditated murder of two or more persons – when the acts are committed within the framework of one or several different acts.

This legal approach means that in court the state treats the serial killer in the same way as it would treat the perpetrator of a single mass shooting or a double domestic incident. According to a number of lawyers, this sometimes delays the specific profiling of the perpetrators in the early stages of the investigation, as cases are often considered in isolation by different regional directorates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs before being merged.