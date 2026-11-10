Forbes Estimates Paul McCartney’s Fortune at $1.4 Billion

Paul McCartney is now among the billionaires, according to a new estimate by Forbes. The former member of the Beatles has an estimated fortune of $1.4 billion, placing him third among the richest musicians in the world. Ahead of him are Jay-Z with $2.8 billion and Taylor Swift with $2 billion.

The exact wording is “the third-richest musician,” not the third performer to reach billion-dollar wealth. Back in 2024, the British Sunday Times Rich List named McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, as billionaires, but the new Forbes estimate includes him in its own ranking with an estimated personal fortune of $1.4 billion.

The Catalog Is the Foundation of His Wealth

According to Forbes, the largest share of the funds comes from McCartney’s music catalog and the publishing company MPL Communications, which he founded in 1969. The company manages his works, as well as the copyrights of other performers.

The acquired rights to songs by Buddy Holly, music from Broadway musicals and popular Christmas compositions are valued at nearly $250 million. Other sources of income include works used in stage productions or listened to on streaming platforms.

As one of the four members of the Beatles, McCartney receives 25% of the revenue of Apple Corps. The holding company generates around $50 million annually from streaming, vinyl record sales and Beatles-related merchandise. Songs written by McCartney and John Lennon provide him with another roughly $10 million a year, while the value of the corresponding catalog is estimated at around $200 million.

Income from Tours and Art

The estimate also includes proceeds from concert activity. The Got Back tour included 79 shows between 2022 and 2025. Part of McCartney’s wealth is also tied to real estate and a collection of works by René Magritte and Pablo Picasso.

McCartney continues to work as a musician at the age of 84. In May 2026, he released his 20th solo album, “The Boys from Dungen Lane.” As a child growing up in a working-class family in Liverpool, he set himself a simple goal:

“I’ll sort this out.”

Decades later, his decision to write songs and protect the rights to them has placed him among the richest musicians in the world.

Sources: forbesmiddleeast.com, theguardian.com, apnews.com