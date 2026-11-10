Erykah Badu’s Concert in Sofia Gets a New Date

Erykah Badu will give her first solo concert in Bulgaria on January 25, 2027, at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. The new date is part of the revised schedule for the IMEHO European tour, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Several performances scheduled for October 2026 were postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. Following the change, the updated schedule includes a concert in Milan on January 15, in Paris on January 20, in Sofia on January 25, and in Katowice on January 27.

Tickets Remain Valid

Tickets purchased for the concert in Sofia will be valid for the new date without the need for revalidation. Ticket holders for whom the change is inconvenient may request a refund up to and including December 9, 2026.

Tickets purchased from a physical Eventim outlet must be returned to the same outlet. For purchases made through TicketDirect and for e-tickets, the request should be sent to Eventim, specifying the order number.

Tickets for the concert on January 25, 2027, are on sale.

First Solo Show in Bulgaria

Erykah Badu is one of the leading names in neo-soul music. She has won five Grammy Awards and received 20 nominations, and in 2025 she received the Icon Award at Billboard Women in Music.

“Erykah Badu sincerely appreciates the understanding and support shown by her fans,” the announcement of the new dates states.

The singer has already performed in Bulgaria, in 2012, when she took part in the Elevation festival near the village of Dobroslavtsi. The upcoming event at the National Palace of Culture will be her first solo concert for a Bulgarian audience.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, segabg.com