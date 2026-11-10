Alex Bogdanska Ages 30 Years with Poor Sleep (VIDEO)

Alex Bogdanska surprised her followers with a photo in which she appears to have aged by around 30 years. However, the change is not real and was created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The photo shows the model in an unusual look, far removed from the image she is usually known for on social media. The idea is to use a heavily exaggerated effect to show what she might look like if she systematically neglected sleep.

Bogdanska used the image to draw attention to the importance of restorative rest. According to the message presented alongside the photo, lack of sleep can affect the freshness of the face, the condition of the skin and one's overall appearance.

In this case, artificial intelligence does not recreate an actual change in Bogdanska's appearance, but rather creates a visual illustration. The effect has been deliberately intensified to make the message easier to notice.

In April 2026, in an interview with Nova TV, Bogdanska commented on the role of influencers at a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to create images and content.

„What artificial intelligence lacks is the story itself, the fears of living people“, Bogdanska said at the time.

The new image combines precisely this technology with a personal message focused on caring for one's appearance and the role of sleep. The photo is part of the model's public content and does not represent a real prediction of what she will look like.