Three Easy Ways to Reduce Fear of Pain at the Dentist

Fear of pain often goes hand in hand with anxiety about visiting the dentist. It can lead to postponed check-ups, which may complicate subsequent treatment. New reviews of scientific research show that several simple, non-pharmacological approaches may help some patients get through a dental procedure more calmly.

1. Agree on a pause signal

The easiest way to reduce the feeling of helplessness is to agree on a clear signal before the procedure begins, allowing the patient to ask for a pause. This could be a raised hand or another prearranged gesture.

The signal does not necessarily eliminate fear, but it gives the patient a sense of control over the pace and the assurance that they will be heard if pain or tension arises. This matters for anxious patients because loss of control is among the factors associated with dental anxiety.

2. Use distraction

Music, headphones, conversation on a neutral topic or audiovisual content can divert attention from the noise and sensations during the procedure. The British Dental Journal describes this approach as a way for patients to focus their attention on what is happening around them rather than on the perceived threat.

A meta-analysis of music interventions for dental anxiety found lower levels of anxiety and pain in groups that listened to music. The authors, however, emphasise that the studies included had limitations and that larger randomised trials are needed. Music may help one patient but make no difference to another's experience.

3. Slow your breathing and name the fear

When tension is mounting, slow and steady breathing may help manage the physical response to anxiety. In a 2026 systematic review that included 25 randomised controlled trials involving adults, guided breathing and relaxation techniques were among the approaches associated with reduced anxiety.

It is important to state the fear clearly: for example, whether it is related to the needle, the sound of the drill, a previous painful experience or the concern that the patient will not be able to stop the procedure. Specialists in managing dental anxiety recommend discussing these concerns calmly rather than playing them down.

The same review shows that most non-pharmacological interventions produce positive results, but the evidence is not completely consistent. For some people, providing too much detail about the procedure in advance may even intensify anticipatory anxiety. Therefore, the most appropriate approach depends on the individual patient, their previous experience and their preferences.