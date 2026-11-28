Measles is returning to countries that had previously eliminated the disease. In 2025, the World Health Organization recorded major or disruptive outbreaks in 59 countries, while estimates indicate 9.8 million infections and around 72,000 deaths.

Although the number of deaths is 91% lower than in 2000, more than 29 million children remained unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated last year. According to the WHO, low and uneven vaccination coverage leaves large groups of children vulnerable when the virus is introduced.

Measles does not forgive complacency. Countries that had eliminated the disease are now losing that status. Elimination is not an end goal. It must be protected by giving every child, everywhere, two doses of the vaccine

This was stated by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The organization said that in 2025, 11 of the major outbreaks occurred in countries that had been declared measles-free.

The Americas are losing their gains

The United States, Mexico and Bolivia have lost their status as countries that had eliminated measles. The decision came after sustained transmission of the virus was re-established and after Canada also lost its status in October 2025.

The Region of the Americas was declared free of endemic measles transmission in 2016. It lost that status for the first time in 2018 due to the resurgence of transmission in Venezuela and Brazil, and regained it in 2024. The latest setback is linked to outbreaks among communities with low vaccination coverage and the high mobility of the population.

According to WHO data, around 73,000 measles infections were recorded in the region in 2025. - eight times more than in 2000. The US agency AP reports that the decision is primarily symbolic, but shows a reversal after decades of disease control.

Low vaccination rates in Europe, too

The WHO is also warning of serious gaps in immunization coverage in Europe. In Montenegro, the first dose of the measles vaccine has been administered to just 13% of the population, compared with a global average of 84%. Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Serbia and Romania are also below the average.

The decline in immunization is already having an impact in Bulgaria, too. According to data cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, as of August 16, 2026, 530 cases of measles had been registered in the country. During the same period in 2025, one case had been recorded. The regions of Vratsa, Pleven and Lovech were the most affected.

Immunization against measles, mumps and rubella is mandatory in Bulgaria. In 2025, coverage with the first dose was 89%, while coverage with the second was 82%, below the levels needed to reliably interrupt the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The WHO reports that measles vaccination has prevented more than 60 million deaths since 2000. The organization is calling on countries to catch up on missed immunizations, improve surveillance and respond quickly when new outbreaks emerge.