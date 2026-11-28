Nuclear medicine activities have been suspended at the Specialized Hospital for Active Oncology Treatment – Stara Zagora due to the departure of specialists, while the unit at the Oncology Centre – Shumen is not operating because of a lack of a trained specialist. In Stara Zagora, a procedure has already begun to amend the healthcare activity licence, including the closure of the department and the discontinuation of radioiodine therapy. The department in Shumen has not yet been closed.

The data were presented by Health Minister Katya Ivkova to the National Assembly in response to a question from Kostadin Stoyanov, a Member of Parliament from „Vazrazhdane“, about thyroid cancer patients’ access to treatment and follow-up care. Ivkova pointed out that the reasons for the suspension of activities in the two cities are staffing-related.

Patients are being referred to other centres

„The reasons for the suspended activities are specific and different – the need to ensure radiation protection in Varna and a shortage of specialists in Stara Zagora and Shumen,“ Katya Ivkova said.

Patients from Stara Zagora who need radioiodine therapy are treated at the Beroye Medical Complex. The healthcare facility has a contract with the National Health Insurance Fund and performs thyroid brachytherapy. In Shumen, patients who require therapy with radioactive iodine-131 are referred to centres in Sofia.

Aside from the staffing problem in the two cities, in Varna therapy with radioactive iodine-131 has been suspended until the necessary radiation protection is provided in the premises of the Clinic of Nuclear Medicine and Metabolic Therapy at St Marina University Hospital. The Nuclear Regulatory Agency is preparing a radiation protection design, after which renovation work is expected to begin.

Health Ministry reports regular deliveries of iodine-131

The Ministry of Health says that in 2026, radioactive iodine-131 is being supplied under a current contract with a wholesaler. The quantities were determined based on the annual needs submitted by healthcare facilities, while the reports under the contract confirm regular deliveries according to the orders placed.

Kostadin Stoyanov said that patients from Varna had contacted him about difficult access to treatment and periodic shortages of iodine-131. Thus, the parliamentary response outlined two different groups of problems – claims of difficulties with supplies, on the one hand, and the suspension of activities confirmed by the Health Ministry due to a lack of specialists or radiation protection, on the other.

What is happening with „Thyrogen“

Ivkova said that sales of „Thyrogen“ in Bulgaria had been discontinued at the initiative of the marketing authorisation holder, effective from 20 November 2025, with a marketing-related reason cited. In cases of proven medical necessity and a lack of a therapeutic alternative, hospitals may request the product under the procedure set out in Ordinance No. 10 of 17 November 2011.

According to the minister’s data, from the date sales were discontinued until now, the Health Ministry has not received any requests from hospital healthcare facilities to provide „Thyrogen“ under this procedure.

Sources: focus-news.net