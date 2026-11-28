Changes in weight over the years may be linked to the way the brain ages. This is shown by an analysis of data from 8,252 cognitively healthy people over the age of 50 who were followed for a period spanning 24 years. The participants’ average age at the beginning was 59, and 58.2% of them were women.

The University of Georgia team used data from the Health and Retirement Study for the period 1996–2020. The average follow-up period for an individual participant was 17.5 years. The researchers compared cumulative body mass index values with the results of tests for memory, overall cognitive function and executive abilities.

The strongest association emerges around the eighth year

A higher cumulative BMI is associated with a faster decline in memory and executive functions. The latter include the skills needed for planning, concentration, decision-making and emotional regulation. The strongest association between accumulated body weight and cognitive decline was recorded around the eighth year of follow-up.

The effect was more pronounced in people aged 65 and older. In its statement about the study, the University of Georgia noted that each increase in BMI was associated with a faster deterioration in brain-related measures. At the same time, participants who managed to control their weight showed a slower cognitive decline just two years later.

„If people manage to control their weight, they can significantly slow the rate of cognitive decline in just two years,“ says Sugang Song, the study’s lead author and an associate professor at the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health.

The authors emphasize that the study is observational. It establishes a statistical association between a higher BMI and cognitive decline, but does not prove that weight gain itself causes changes in memory or thinking abilities.

Possible explanations include chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and impaired blood flow to the brain. These processes have already been linked to cognitive impairment, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, but the specific mechanism in the present study remains undetermined.

BMI itself also has limitations. It is calculated based on height and weight, but does not distinguish fat tissue from muscle tissue and does not show where fat is accumulated. In addition, some of the weight data were self-reported, which may affect their accuracy.

The study was published in the journal Journal of Neurology. The results add to previous observations that metabolic health and long-term changes in weight are linked not only to cardiovascular risk and type 2 diabetes, but also to cognitive aging.