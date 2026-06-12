June 12, 1897. Patent for the Swiss Army Knife

On June 12, 1897, the Swiss Karl Elzener patented a pocket knife with attachments, which became known as the Swiss Army Knife of the Victorinox company.

The “Swiss Officer's Knife” and the “Sports Knife” were patented. They became famous and very popular with their emblem - a cross on a shield, which was adopted as the company's emblem since 1909.

In the same year, after the death of his mother, Elzener named the company - “Victoria” (Victoria), in her honor. In 1921, after the company replaced the usual hardened steel from which it produced knives with stainless steel, the company was renamed Victorinox (Victoria + Inox).

The beginning of the production of knives was given by Karl Elzener in 1884. Before that, he learned the craft in Paris and in Germany, where at that time the best knives in Europe were produced. In early 1890, Karl Elzener took on a risky business - he founded the Association of Swiss Knifemakers so that the craftsmen could jointly produce military pocket knives for the army. However, the project failed and within two years all the other knifemakers gave up this work, but not Karl. In 1891. became the main supplier of knives for the Swiss Army.

Today Victorinox is the largest knife manufacturer in Europe. Developed back in the 19th century. knife becomes a benchmark, which rightfully occupies a worthy place in the Museum of Modern Art in New York as the best example of modern industrial design.

These knives are also included in the equipment of NASA astronauts.

Victorinox is owned by the Karl dynasty. The founder, as you already understood, is Karl Elsener. He was the owner until 1918, after which his son Karl Elsener II took over until 1950. After him came his son - Karl III until 2007. To date, Karl IV is the head of the company.