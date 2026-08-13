The Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that the military operation against Ukraine will end only on the terms set by Russia, the AP reported.

In a speech during a meeting of the expert council of the "United Russia" party, Medvedev said that Moscow's relations with the West will not change significantly "with the termination or suspension of the special military operation in one form or another".

He even predicted that this would happen "sooner or later", but on the terms set by Putin.

The former Russian president also said that the West has a "desire" to "liquidate both Russia and all Russians and completely erase our historical memory".