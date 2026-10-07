Who has a name day today, October 7, 2024. Congratulations!

On this day, the church honors St. Sergius, the patron saint of wanderers. The holy martyrs Sergius and Bacchus lived in the third century. They were residents of Rome.



They had higher education. In their mature years they distinguished themselves as the first dignitaries at the court of the emperor Maximian, who loved them for their wisdom in deliberations on great matters of state and for their bravery in battle. He who wished to beg something from the emperor first appealed to the intercession of Sergius and Bacchus, known as the people closest to the ruler and revered by all.



Sergius and Bacchus themselves little valued their high position before the imperial court. They, as Christians, thought of only one thing – how to please God.



A cruel persecution was undertaken against the Church. Maximian tried to apply all the means which, in his opinion, could destroy in the souls of Christians the belief in the true God. He was surprised to learn that his favorite dignitaries were also Christians.



At first he didn't want to believe it. He thought that envious people with slander wanted to destroy the royal favorites. However, he soon became convinced that he was being told the truth. A noisy pagan celebration was taking place. The emperor went to the temple to make a sacrifice. The nobles and military leaders followed him. Maximian noticed that Sergius and Bacchus had not come. He ordered them to be called to the temple.



If they don't want to come, force them to come. Sergius and Bacchus stood outside the temple and begged God to enlighten the unbelievers and reveal His glory to them. The soldiers caught them and brought them to the emperor. Maximian ordered them to take part in the rite in honor of the gods. - We cannot do your will, master – they said boldly. – We cannot worship soulless idols, because we worship the God of Heaven, who created heaven and earth.



Name day is celebrated by people bearing the name Sergey and its derivatives. The name is of Latin origin and means “servant”.