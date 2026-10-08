The Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Rev. Pelagia and St. prpmchk Ignatius Starozagorski.
Pelagia was extraordinarily beautiful, but she lived in sin. When Bishop Non spoke about the terrible judgment and the salvation of human souls, he saw among the worshipers Pelagia, who felt a longing for repentance, writes bulnews.bg.
She wrote a letter to the bishop, told him about her promiscuous life and her desire to save her soul. He believed, gave his blessing and baptized her. She left the city and spent the rest of her life in a cell on the Mount of Olives.
Pelagia celebrates her name day today.
Who has a name day today, October 8, 2024. Congratulations!
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Rev. Pelagia and St. priest Ignatiy Starozagorski
Oct 8, 2026 05:30 553
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church honors Rev. Pelagia and St. prpmchk Ignatius Starozagorski.