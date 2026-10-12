Who has a name day today, October 12, 2024. Congratulations!

On October 12, we honor the memory of one of the most righteous Christians, whose relics still work miracles today.



Saint Martin, called Merciful, was bishop of the city of Tours in Gaul.



His parents were pagans, but from early childhood Saint Martin had the opportunity to learn about Christ and his teachings on the salvation of the soul.



Therefore, the modern secular education he received did not satisfy him. His soul longed for other knowledge.

Saint Martin's father forcibly sent him into the army so that he could save his son from his dreams of becoming a hermit and that military discipline could bring him to his senses.



One cold winter day, a half-naked beggar sat by the city gate.



Seeing the poor man shivering with cold, Saint Martin took off his cloak and cut it in two. He gave one to the poor man to keep warm, and wrapped himself in the second.



At night Saint Martin had a wonderful dream. Jesus Christ appeared to him, wrapped in that part of the cut cloak that the good warrior gave to the poor and suffering man.



In the morning Saint Martin awoke overflowing with joy and the first thing he did was to receive Holy Baptism, because until that moment he had not been baptized.



Saint Martin still managed to devote himself to the Most High and left the army.



Years passed, which he spent in prayers and privations, until one day the Holy Spirit filled him with a desire to found a monastery.

Many monks gathered in the new monastery, full of desire to serve the Lord.



Over the years of faithful service, Saint Martin received the episcopal rank. They elected him bishop of the city of Tours.



As a bishop, Saint Martin made great efforts to eradicate pagan customs from Gaul (present-day France) and introduce Christianity.



Because of his zeal and humility, God endowed Saint Martin with the power of a miracle worker.



The most remarkable example is the case of a leper.



Saint Martin went to Paris on business. Near the gate of the city stood a leper, from whom an unbearable stench wafted, and everyone ran away from him.



Without feeling disgust, Saint Martin approached and kissed the man.



In front of everyone's eyes, in seconds, the leprosy disappeared. The recovered man went to the temple and began to address prayers of gratitude to the Most High for his health.



The faithful began to call the bishop Saint Martin the Merciful, because he showed an enviable Christian charity to everyone.



Saint Martin lived to be 80 years old, when God took his soul to Heaven.

This happened on October 12 in the year 400.



From the very first days when the mortal remains of Saint Martin were laid in the tomb, countless miracles began to happen to the faithful who went to worship him.



Name day celebrated by: Martin, Marto, Marty, Martinel, Marten, Martina, Marta, Martinella, Martena