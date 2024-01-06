Who has a name day today, January 6, 2025. Congratulations!

The Orthodox Church celebrates the feast of the Epiphany or Jordan's Day today, which is the third most important in the Christian religion after the Resurrection and the Nativity of Christ.

In folk tradition, the Cross Day is celebrated, which also bears the names Voditsi, Vodokrshti, Muzki Voditsi.

According to the biblical texts on this day, Jesus Christ was baptized by St. John the Baptist in the waters of the Jordan River.

There is a legend that St. John the Baptist immersed every person he baptized up to the neck and held him like that until he confessed all his sins. When he saw Jesus, John the Baptist immediately bowed down and said that he should be baptized by him.

Jesus entered the waters of the Jordan River and then the heavens opened above him, a light shone from above, like lightning, and the Spirit of God, in the form of a dove, descended on the baptized Lord. A voice was heard, which said: "This is my beloved Son, in whom I am well pleased".

This is also the reason why the day is also called Epiphany.

On this day, a service is held in the church, and after it the priest throws a cross into a lake or river, which the bachelors must retrieve. It is believed that the successful one will be healthy and happy throughout the year.

If the cross is taken out icy or the weather is dry and very cold, the year will be good and fertile. This also portends health and great prosperity.

Finally, with a bunch of basil, the priest sprinkles the people for health. It is also believed that on Jordan's Day the water stops, is purified, and then acquires great power. That is why the day is also known as Voditsi and Vodokrshti.

At the place where the holy object was thrown, the sick bathe or sprinkle it in order to be healed. Every believer washes his face and hands in the water for health.

According to popular belief, on the night before Epiphany, in the dead of night, the sky opens and anyone who sees it will receive from God what he wishes.

On January 6, military units and battle flags are consecrated. The first water blessing was performed on August 19, 917, before the Battle of Aheloy. The ritual was performed from 1879 to 1946. On January 6, 1993, by order of the Minister of Defense, the Bulgarian tradition was resumed and the battle flags of the Bulgarian Army were consecrated on Epiphany.

Name days are celebrated by: Yordan, Yordanka, Dancho, Dana, Boyan, Bogdan, Bogdana.