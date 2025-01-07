Who has a name day today, January 7, 2025. Congratulations!

The Christian church has set today - January 7, in honor of the prophet John the Baptist or Forerunner, who preached the coming of Christ among the people. John the Baptist baptized the Jews in the Jordan River, as he also baptized the Son of God.

When Christ came to the Baptist, John recognized the messenger of God and pointed him out to his contemporaries: "Here is the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world".

The holiday is called Ivan's Day or Women's Day. Young couples and girls who have given birth during the year are bathed. The best man or brother-in-law bathes the newlyweds, those who got married before Midsummer's Day, the name-givers, the engaged bachelors and maidens bathe. Or they splash themselves in public with water... The ritual bathing for health from Jordan Day continues on Midsummer's Day. In some regions of the country, it is even more typical for this holiday.

The ceremony ends with a rich feast in the bathhouse and the exchange of gifts. The ritual meal for the holiday includes boiled wheat, beans, oshaw, banitsa, blood sausage, baked sausage, pork ribs with cabbage. St. John is considered the patron saint of godparenthood and brotherhood, which is why the custom of "taking of the aratlici" - the twinning of men - is performed on the holiday. Christian iconographers depict him with wings above a desert garment made of camel wool, girded with a leather belt.

On this day, the namesakes Ivan, Ivanka, Vanyo, Vanya, Ivaylo(a), Ivo, Yoan(a), Yonko(a), Kaloyan, Yana are born.