Who has a name day today, July 1, 2024. Congratulations!

The Church honors the healing brothers from Rome Saints Cosmas and Damian.

They had the grace to heal in a wonderful way. They treated in vain, asking the healed to believe in Christ.

They suffered torture in prison and in court, but as innocent, they were released. A doctor, once their teacher, out of envy, deceitfully took them to a mountain to look for herbs and killed them there with stones in the year 284.

Traditions and Rites



National holiday of all healers, soothsayers, fortune tellers and herbalists. On this day, women do not work, so that a member of the family or domestic animals do not get sick.



All they can do is knead bread and give it out for health.



On the evening before the holiday, sick, blind and infirm people go to spend the night in the church or in the chapel dedicated to the saints, and in the morning they wash in the ayasmo. Often sacrifices are made.



On this day, a name day is celebrated by: Kozma, Kyzman, Damian, Krasimir, Krasimira, Krasina