Who has a name day today, July 6

Today the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Rev. Sisoy the Great. St. Saint Valentine, presbyter of Rome.

Sisoy was a disciple of St. Anthony the Great, who introduced him to a strict monastic life. After the death of his teacher, he retired to a desert mountain.

Because of his spiritual perfection, God endowed him with the grace of healing the sick, casting out unclean spirits and raising the dead.

Rev. Sisoy died at a very old age in 429. Before his death, his face shone like the sun, and when he died, his cell was filled with a wonderful fragrance.

On July 6, name day every year they celebrate:

men named Valentine and Vallo.

women named Valentina and Valya.