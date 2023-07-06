Who has a name day today, July 6

Today the Orthodox Church honors the memory of Rev. Sisoy the Great. St. Saint Valentine, presbyter of Rome.
Sisoy was a disciple of St. Anthony the Great, who introduced him to a strict monastic life. After the death of his teacher, he retired to a desert mountain.
Because of his spiritual perfection, God endowed him with the grace of healing the sick, casting out unclean spirits and raising the dead.
Rev. Sisoy died at a very old age in 429. Before his death, his face shone like the sun, and when he died, his cell was filled with a wonderful fragrance.
On July 6, name day every year they celebrate:
men named Valentine and Vallo.
women named Valentina and Valya.