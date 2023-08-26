Who has a name day today, August 26, 2024. Congratulations!

On August 26, we honor the memory of Saints Adrian and Natalia.

Name day is celebrated by: Adrian, Adriana, Adrian, Adriana, Natalia, Natasha and their derived names.

Emperor Maximian issued an order to arrest all Christians and put them on trial. A large part of them hid in the mountains around Nicomedia.

One day the soldiers found 23 unruly Christians in an inaccessible cave and took them to the emperor. Christians were thrown into prison and subjected to torture.

Hadrian and Natalia of Nicomedia – Hadrian, a noble and rich man, witnessed the torture and patience of the Christians, unattainable for him, as a pagan. Under the influence of the impression that struck him, he took to questioning them what reward they expected from their God for this wonderful patience of theirs. And in the conversation with the martyrs who were barely breathing due to physical exhaustion, the grace of God touched the good soul of Hadrian.

Moved by their steadfastness, he himself asked to be judged as a Christian. Enraged, Maximian ordered him to be chained and thrown into prison. He also brought Natalya, his wife, who was with him to the end and encouraged him through faith in God and in the blessed afterlife and had the consolation of seeing him steadfast in his martyrdom and joyfully surrendering his soul to God amid torture.