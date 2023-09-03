Who has a name day today, September 3, 2024. Congratulations!

On September 3, the Orthodox Church commemorates the priest-martyr Antimus of Nicomedia. Antimus is a Greek name meaning adversary.

His birthplace is Nicomedia - a city located in the Asia Minor region of Bithynia. As a child he received a wonderful Christian upbringing. Elevating his spirit, deeply humble, alien to envy, anger and sloth, filled with love and peace in all things, with rare prudence and ardent zeal for the glory of God, he attracted the attention of Christians, who found him worthy of a priest, and later as bishop of the Nicomedia cathedral.

Antimus took over the governance of the Nicomedia diocese in a difficult time. Christians were captured and killed mercilessly as dangerous enemies of the state. On the feast of the Nativity of Christ in Nicomedia, about 2,000 followers of Christ were burned. At the same time, a large number of Christians were thrown into prisons to be tortured and killed. The blow was directed mainly against the pastors of the Church.

In this dangerous and anxious time, by a special suggestion of God, Bishop Antim went away to a village Semana, from where he governed his diocese. When the soldiers came to the village where Bishop Antimus was, they met him and asked him where the Christian leader was hiding. Antimus left with the soldiers. On the way he talked with them. He so affected their simple hearts that they immediately wished to receive Holy Baptism. When they came to a river, the saint baptized them. The bishop appeared before the persecutors, boldly confessed his faith and endured all the tortures with fortitude. Finally he was cut with a sword. This happened in the year 303.

Antim celebrates his name day today.