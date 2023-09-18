Who has a name day today, September 18, 2024. Congratulations!

On September 18, everyone who bears the name Ariadne celebrates a name day.

The holy martyr Ariadne suffered for Christ during the reign of the wicked emperor Hadrian (ruled from 117 to 138, note Pravoslavieto.com)*. She was the slave of a certain Tertylus, governor of the city of Primnisa in Phrygia. When, on the occasion of his son's birthday, Tertylus celebrated in the idol's temple and offered sacrifices, worshiping the demons and rejoicing with all his household, with his friends and neighbors, Ariadne remained at home and did not wish to go to the idol's temple, for to celebrate with his master. Then he became angry and began to beat her mercilessly, hanged her and ordered her body to be cut with iron blades.

Then he imprisoned the holy Ariadne and tortured her with hunger for a long time, forcing her to deny Christ and worship soulless idols, but finally he freed her from prison and she left the city. Tertilus regretted this and went after her with his servants. Saint Ariadne turned and, seeing her pursuers, ran away. She reached a rock and began to pray to God to deliver her from the hands of her enemies. And immediately at the Divine command the rock opened, the saint entered inside the stone and the two halves of the rock were joined again. This miracle was done by the angel of the Lord who appeared. The pursuers were seized with fear, began to fight among themselves, wounded each other with their spears, and perished. Thus the Lord delivered His slave from the hands of the wicked, like a bird from the snares of the hunter.

On the same day, the memory of the holy martyrs Sophia and Irina, who perished by the sword, and the martyr Castor, who died after being tortured by hunger by the idolaters, is commemorated.

Lives of the saints, translated into Bulgarian from the Church Slavonic text of Cheti-minei ("Chety-Minei") of St. Demetrius of Rostov.