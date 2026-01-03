After ups and downs: Mel Gibson turns 70 today

Mel Gibson was born on January 3, 1956 in Peekskill, New York, USA. The actor is the sixth of 11 children. His talent has made him one of Hollywood's biggest stars, writes dariknews.bg.



In the long career of the Oscar winner, there are dozens of film productions in which he appears as an actor, director and producer. Among the biggest hits with his participation are “Mad Max“, “Braveheart“, the series “Lethal Weapon“, “Conspiracy Theory“, “Maverick“, “Ransom“, “What Women Want“, “The Tracks“ and many others.



But outside of his dizzying career, Mel Gibson lives a life filled with scandals, alcohol addiction, women and nine children.



The actor's youngest child is his son Lars from his 30-year-younger girlfriend Rosalind Ross. He was born in 2017. Gibson has eight more children – his daughter Lucia from Oksana Grigorieva, Robin from makeup artist Hannah, twins Edward and Christian, William, Louis, and Thomas.



Today, Mel Gibson sadly recalls the bad days he went through and how all his degrading actions became known to the media.



The actor says that even after becoming sober, he was constantly accused of abusing alcohol, which he considered extremely unfair. Especially after the difficult path he had gone through to regain his human dignity.

At the end of 2025, Gibson and his longtime partner Rosalind Ross ended their relationship after nearly nine years together.

The separation occurred about a year ago, but until now the couple has maintained complete silence, with the news only becoming public these days, according to information from several American media outlets close to their environment.