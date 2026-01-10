Living rock legend Rod Stewart celebrates 81st birthday

On January 10, 2026, the music world celebrates a significant anniversary - Rod Stewart's 81st birthday. One of the most recognizable and beloved voices in the history of rock music, Rod Stewart remains a symbol of innovation, passion and perseverance. He is a musician who has become an emblem of several generations and continues to inspire millions around the world.

Rod Stewart was born on January 10, 1945 in London, to a Scottish immigrant and an English mother. From an early age, he showed interest in art - initially he dreamed of becoming a football player, but fate led him to music. In the 1960s, he began singing in various bands, and soon after, his remarkable voice and charismatic presence brought him to the forefront.

The real fame for Stewart came in the 1970s, when he began his solo career. His albums such as Every Picture Tells a Story and hits such as Maggie May, Sailing and Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? established him as a global star. Combining elements of rock, folk, soul and pop, Rod Stewart created a unique musical style that is both personal and universal.

Rod Stewart: The Master of Transformations

Over the years, Rod Stewart has proven that he can adapt to changing musical tastes. Whether it is energetic rock hits, ballads or jazz interpretations, Stewart always finds a way to impress the audience. His series of jazz standards albums, The Great American Songbook, introduced him to a new audience and brought him new heights of recognition.

Rod Stewart is not only a musical icon - his charisma is undeniable, but he is also known for his style, humor and sincerity. Over the years, he has been actively involved in charitable activities, supporting various causes, including cancer research, helping the homeless and youth sports initiatives.

In his personal life, Rod Stewart has also always been open with his fans. His marriages, tumultuous relationships and children - a total of eight from five different women - are part of his public image, and he is not shy about being honest about it.

Although he is now 81 years old, Rod Stewart shows no signs of slowing down. His recent concerts are a testament to his unquenchable energy and passion for music. He recently gave a concert in the Bulgarian capital