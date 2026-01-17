Jim Carrey celebrates his birthday today

Today, January 17, Canadian-American actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer Jim Carrey turns 64. Check out some interesting details from his biography:

James Eugene Carrey is his full name.

He was born in Newmarket, Canada.

The actor inherited his sense of humor from his father, Percy Carrey.

He has been a comedian since he was a child. In high school, his teachers gave him a few minutes at the end of class to perform in front of his classmates.

He was 10 years old when he sent in his resume, applying to be a comedian on The Carol Burnett Show.

His family was very poor as a child.

He dropped out of high school and started working in comedy clubs when he was 17.

The show In Living Color made him famous.

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" was his first big break in film.

"The Mask", "Dumb and Dumber", "The Liar", "Man on the Moon", "The Truman Show", "Batman Forever" are some of the most famous films with his participation.

"From Dumb to Dumb" is his funniest film, according to him.

He has 2 Golden Globe Awards.

Jim Carrey has not been nominated for an Oscar.

He has 1 Grammy nomination.

He also works as a sculptor and painter.

His biggest weaknesses are karaoke and sushi.

The actor has a private jet.

Rene Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy are some of the famous people Jim Carrey has had relationships with.

Melissa Womer is the name of his first wife, with whom he was together from 1987 to 1995.

Lauren Holly is the name of his second wife, to whom he was married for less than a year between 1996 and 1997 d.

He has a daughter with Melissa Womer.

The actor, who is actually Canadian and received American citizenship only in 2004, is among the most beloved artists of our time.

Currently, Jim is taking a break from his acting career and has dedicated himself to a completely new passion - painting.

“There is too much gray in life, that's why I paint so colorfully.“, he says.

“Life is too short, so we should not be afraid to go outside the accepted templates. Take risks. Don't think about the end result, follow your heart and enjoy the journey.“ is the actor's message.

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