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Interior Ministry officials jump into Petyo Euroto's archive. This was announced to the Bulgarian National Radio by the former Interior Minister Emil Dechev.

"The Directorate for Internal Security is working on Petyo Euroto's archive. They finished working on it and we gave it to the Directorate for Internal Security. All employees who somehow appear on this list should be checked there. Unfortunately, it turned out that in Petyo Evroto's archive there are personnel traces and personnel curiosity and his interest not only in judges, prosecutors and investigators, but also in employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, "he pointed out in an interview for the program "Politically Incorrect".

Regarding Teodora Georgieva's signal, Dechev emphasized: "The prosecutor's office seized her signal on the second or third working day, along with the few things that the operatives at the Directorate for the Investigation of Criminal Investigations had time to finish. This correspondence is already in the prosecutor's office. It has been forwarded to the ad hoc prosecutor Urumov, because the signal mentions the name of Mr. Sarafov.".

A film with elements of a thriller, and from time to time with comedic elements - this is how the former minister leaves the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"It was interesting to me. I will miss the atmosphere. I made many interesting and unforgettable friendships, acquaintances. It was a real action movie, a movie with elements of a thriller, occasionally with comedic elements. Nothing staged. Everything was completely real," he explained, emphasizing that he did not aim to be a star on social networks, and that he does not have TikTok.

The acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Georgi Kandev really showed great professionalism, courage, energy, dynamism, direct contact with Bulgarian citizens, media presence, he tried to establish direct contact with the police and inspire them with confidence, commented Dechev. According to him, the credit for him goes to the former acting Prime Minister Gyurov:

"He discovered Georgi Kandev for the public. As a minister, I also decided that this was the right person, that I agreed to work with him and gave him complete freedom. A chief secretary can receive a different scope of action depending on who the minister is. I gave him complete freedom. His only limitation was the law".

According to him, Kandev wants to stay in office. He is a person who has spent the vast majority of his life working in the Ministry of Interior - over 20 years, has gone through all levels of the ministry and performed with dignity within the official cabinet, Dechev pointed out and explained:

"The chief secretary is not a political position. This is the highest professional position in the Ministry of Interior".

No one has called me about the check for pressure, the former minister declared.

He reminded that the work of the caretaker government was mainly related to the elections.

"Every signal related to corruption is investigated by the Ministry of Interior. It was 2 months - this is a short time. The main priority was to hold democratic, fair and lawful elections with a maximum reduction in electoral crimes. If there was no coup or sensational development or revelation on the topic of corruption, the reason is that either there were no such signals, or the time did not come, because these are complex crimes. These are crimes that require more time. "

"Darkness is afraid of light. The forces of darkness do not like light. When some attempt to "cook" "If it is revealed and announced in advance, then this prevention works," Emil Dechev was categorical.

There are already effective verdicts for vote buying, he emphasized, but also noted:

"During the election campaign itself, in some places I did not feel, unfortunately, great energy and initiative on the part of some prosecutors".

And he told an emblematic case in this regard from Kardzhali.

Regarding the 127 requests for the use of SRCs within the election period, the former Minister of the Interior explained: "SRCs are admissible, suitable means of evidence according to the Criminal Procedure Code, used for election crimes. We do not have a case that ended with a verdict in which SRCs were used. I hope we will have one in the future".

In his words, if the prosecutor's office had shown the same activity and courage as the Ministry of Interior, "we would have had better results".

Dechev denied that they had turned a blind eye to vote buyers in favor of Rumen Radev's formation. "These are the facts, this is the information that was given to us", he emphasized.

"If you look at the election results, you will see that there is a wave of Rumen Radev's party, excluding the Kardzhali region - there is a wave there. If you look at the map, you will see that this is an objective process. It cannot be explained only by vote buying. There are in certain so-called risky sections, there is voting for Radev, but it is not 90%, as it was in the past. There is no 90 or 100%. Even in the 23rd, 24th and 25th MEC in Sofia, "Progressive Bulgaria" wins everywhere. We are talking about an objective process.

There are no ours, there are no yours, Emil Dechev was categorical. He added that in addition to bought votes, there is also controlled and corporate voting:

"These cases are much more difficult to investigate. The operational work on them is very complex and requires more time and an agent apparatus.

We have no tension with Ivan Demerdzhiev regarding the visit to the US of a large group from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the former Minister of Internal Affairs was categorical. He explained that the reason for the visit was the cancellation of American visas for Bulgarian citizens, as well as the continuation of the training of Ministry of Internal Affairs employees in American educational institutions. We have not signed any contracts, nor have we incurred any debt for the Bulgarian state, he emphasized and specified that this visit was planned before the elections.

According to him, the investigation into "Petrohan" is not finished.

"The full volume of information is held not by the Minister of Interior, not by the police, but by the supervising prosecutor".

Dechev returns to SCC

Yesterday Dechev filed an application for reinstatement as a judge in the Sofia City Court at the registry of the Supreme Judicial Council and is waiting for the judicial panel to rule. According to him, this is a standard procedure.

"All my defendants and accused are not ministers and deputies, so I will have work", he said.