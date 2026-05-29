Homeowners in the "illegal town" near Varna have notarial deeds, paid for electricity and water

The scandal surrounding the "illegal town" near Varna is growing. The mayor of the town, Blagomir Kotsev, was heard yesterday at a meeting of the Municipal Council. He promises that an act for the demolition of the illegal buildings will soon be issued, reports BNT.

However, people who have bought buildings in the town are worried when they hear that everything here can be demolished. Everyone says that they took out loans from banks and that their documents have been checked.

Olga: "In February 2026, we bought our home here, the land under it, we have notarial deeds and all kinds of documents. We have paid our taxes to the National Revenue Agency, we pay for electricity and water. We feel great here. Look how beautiful it is."

Pavel: "Here, we see the notarial deed for the purchase and sale of real estate, a preliminary contract for the purchase and sale of real estate. Here is the notarial deed for the establishment of a contractual mortgage. There is also a certificate of permanent address, here, in the area of "Baba Aleno". I don't want them to destroy the set, because in principle I started living here in 2023. And there was nothing here. And I endured all this with the hope that there would be developed infrastructure, there would be swimming pools, shops. I have invested a lot of money. And I have to pay a mortgage for another 20 years. For this, if everything is going to be destroyed, I don't know what I will pay for. Here is also a document that I paid taxes in the municipality. That is, here is a stamp from the Municipality of Varna. And here is the address."

It is still unclear what actions the property owners can take. They are waiting for information from the company, from its lawyers, to see what will be offered to them, and are also seeking consultations with lawyers.

Igor: "Our fears are that we will have to look for a home again, we will be left without money and on the street again."

Diana: "We have been here since the end of February, I have a notarial deed from the end of February. We planned to move here in a few weeks. Before that, while we were formalizing everything, we checked all the documents with a Bulgarian lawyer. We were sure that everything was fine. But after all these news, we are scared and we are waiting for what will happen, because we are ordinary people, without bags of money. Ordinary people, yes, without bags of money, who fled from Ukraine, not only of our own free will, but because there is a war and we hoped to live here peacefully. And now this is the situation. We are very scared. We hope that something will be resolved successfully and we will do what we can for that."